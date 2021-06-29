CHICAGO (CBS)– The Daley Plaza Food Truck Festival is returning at the end of July.
You can grab a bite to eat every Friday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. through Oct. 15.
As Chicago reopens, the city hopes the return of the food truck fest will welcome people back to the loop, while giving a boost to small businesses.
Some favorite food trucks returning this year include Lawrence's Fish and Shrimp, Harold's Chicken and The Fat Shallot.
Food truck owners who are interested in participating in this year’s festival can apply online by July 2.