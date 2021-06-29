HAMMOND, Ind. (CBS) — Two suspects now face federal charges in a bank robbery in Gary earlier this month in which a security officer was shot dead, federal prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Charges in the June 11 robbery and shooting had already been filed against James Anthony King Jr., 24, of Miami, Florida. He is charged with murder in the perpetration of a felony and with armed robbery. The FBI and police in Northwest Indiana apprehended King after the incident.

King has now been charged in a federal grand jury indictment with armed bank robbery; and using, carrying, brandishing and discharging a firearm during the course of that robbery. He was ordered detained on Monday and will remain in custody pending trial.

A second suspect was arrested in Georgia several days after the robbery. That suspect – Hailey Gist-Holden, 26, of Miami – has been brought to the Northern District of Indiana and now faces the same charges in a criminal complaint.

Prosecutors are seeking an indictment against Gist-Holden.

The suspects knew each other through a semi-pro football team, prosecutors said.

The FBI said the guard, identified by the Lake County Coroner’s Office as Richard Castellana, was killed during the robbery shortly after 1:15 p.m. Friday, June 11 at the First Midwest Bank branch at 1975 W. Ridge Rd. in Gary.

Castellana, 55, worked many years with the Cook County Sheriff’s Office before taking the job with the bank.

Lake County Sheriff’s Department officials said it appears the bank security guard was ambushed outside and was shot and killed during the robbery.

Surveillance images show the deadly duo, one with a handgun and one with a long gun, both dressed in all black. Investigators say they used the weapons on the security guard, shooting and killing him first and then stormed the bank with the weapons to get the cash.

The Lake County, Indiana Sheriff’s office earlier said King was apprehended in a wooded area near 43rd Avenue and Garfield Street in Gary. A backpack containing a .40-caliber Glock Model 22 handgun and about $9,000 in cash were found near where King was apprehended, authorities said.

Federal prosecutors on Tuesday said both suspects could be sentenced to the death penalty if convicted. Whether or not prosecutors seek the death penalty will be up to the U.S. Attorney General, and the Northern District of Indiana has not yet decided whether to make that request.