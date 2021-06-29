CHICAGO (CBS) — Gas prices have continued to rise ahead of the holiday weekend, and the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic may be to blame.
To put it simply, it is all about supply and demand. Right now, there is a short supply and too much demand as people get out after being cooped up for more than a year.
The high prices are evident in Illinois compared with our neighboring states.
According to AAA, the average price per gallon in Illinois right now is $3.32 a gallon.
All the states that border Illinois except Indiana are below $3. Missouri stands at $2.81, Kentucky $2.90, Iowa $2.94, Wisconsin $2.97, and Indiana $3.11.