CHICAGO (CBS) — The White Sox’ Luis Robert, who has been out since May 2, has been cleared to increase his baseball activities.
Robert could go on a minor league rehab assignment in four weeks.
Robert was hurt running to first base in the first inning on Sunday, May 2, as the White Sox took on the Cleveland Indians. The White Sox say tests revealed a grade-three strain – or a complete tear of his hip-flexor muscle.
The next day, the White Sox said it would be 12 to 16 weeks before he could resume baseball activities.
With the green light to increase baseball activities Tuesday, Robert and Eloy Jimenez are both on track to be back for a playoff push, barring setbacks.