By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Grand Crossing, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was shot in the leg while sitting inside his home in the Grand Crossing neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

According to police, someone fired shots outside a residence in the 7800 Block of South Ingleside Avenue around 1 a.m.

Bullets went through the window, striking the 53-year-old man.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.

No arrests have been made.

