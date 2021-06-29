CHICAGO (CBS)– A man was shot in the leg while sitting inside his home in the Grand Crossing neighborhood early Tuesday morning.
According to police, someone fired shots outside a residence in the 7800 Block of South Ingleside Avenue around 1 a.m.
Bullets went through the window, striking the 53-year-old man.
He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition.
No arrests have been made.