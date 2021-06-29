CHICAGO (CBS) — People living in parts of Morris are being told to evacuate the area because of an industrial fire.
According to the Grundy County Illinois Emergency Management, the following areas are told to evacuate:
*If you live in the 900 blocks of Benton, Douglas or Armstrong Streets.
*If you live on East Street.
The agency said there is an industrial fire to the south.
If you need a place to go to, the Grundy County Administration Building at 1320 Union Street is a reception area.
According to authorities, the evacuation was prompted by lithium batteries catching fire. It’s unclear who owns the property.
Because it is a lithium fire, crews cannot just add water to the flames. Lithium explodes when it comes into contact with water, so they need to smother the flames.
Fire crews were waiting for additional resources Tuesday afternoon.
About 130 total fire personnel were on the scene and about 30 fire units.
This is a developing story.