CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was charged with first-degree murder Tuesday after being arrested in Morris, Illinois in the murder of an 81-year-old woman on the Near North Side.
Marc Holliman, 53, was arrested at 8 p.m. Monday in Morris and was charged in the death of the woman in the 100 block of West Delaware Place, Chicago Police said. In addition to murder, Holliman was also charged with concealing a homicidal death.
The Grundy County Coroner’s office reported that someone was found dead in a car on Northbrook Drive east of Route 47 in Dwight, Illinois, and an investigation determined the murder may have happened in Chicago. Neither that office nor Chicago Police provided further details Tuesday afternoon.
Holliman is due for a bond hearing on Wednesday.