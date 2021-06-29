DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Child Care, Child Care Assistance Program, Gov. JB Pritzker, state of Illinois

CHICAGO (CBS) — Some Illinois parents will be getting much-needed relief as they try to get back to work after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. JB Pritzker on Tuesday announced the state is expanding financial assistance for families seeking child care. Under expanded assistance program, 80 percent of families will pay less for child care.

READ MORE: Armed Carjackers Strike 3 Times In Broad Daylight From West Loop To Humboldt Park, Despite Surveillance Cameras At Each Site

“We’re ensuring quality child care is accessible for more people – allowing more people to return to work without worry about where their kids will go during the day, and helping Illinois’ child care network rebuild,” Gov. Pritzker said Tuesday.

READ MORE: Industrial Fire In Morris Forces Evacuation That Is Expected To Continue Until Wednesday Night

Under the plan, family payments or co-payments for child care providers will be reduced to $1 per month for families with incomes at or below the federal poverty limit. Family payments will be capped at 7 percent of family income.

MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Last Day Of Humid, Unsettled Weather On Wednesday

Families with an income that surpasses 250 percent of the federal poverty level will also remain eligible for child care assistance; the cap had been 225 percent. Reimbursement rates for all Child Care Assistance Program providers will also be raised by 3.5 percent.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff