CHICAGO (CBS) — Some Illinois parents will be getting much-needed relief as they try to get back to work after the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. JB Pritzker on Tuesday announced the state is expanding financial assistance for families seeking child care. Under expanded assistance program, 80 percent of families will pay less for child care.
"We're ensuring quality child care is accessible for more people – allowing more people to return to work without worry about where their kids will go during the day, and helping Illinois' child care network rebuild," Gov. Pritzker said Tuesday.
Under the plan, family payments or co-payments for child care providers will be reduced to $1 per month for families with incomes at or below the federal poverty limit. Family payments will be capped at 7 percent of family income.
Families with an income that surpasses 250 percent of the federal poverty level will also remain eligible for child care assistance; the cap had been 225 percent. Reimbursement rates for all Child Care Assistance Program providers will also be raised by 3.5 percent.