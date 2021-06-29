CHICAGO (CBS) — Community leaders gathered late Tuesday in the South Shore neighborhood to demand an end to violence.
They gathered at the site of a mass shooting over the weekend to launch a new peace initiative.
On Sunday night at 8:44 p.m., a woman was killed and five others were wounded in the mass shooting at 71st Street and Clyde Avenue. Six people were all standing outside a store when four people came around the corner of 71st and Clyde and shot them all.
The woman was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition and was later pronounced dead there after being shot six times. She was identified as Kristina Grymes, 23.
A 19-year-old man was shot once in the leg, a 20-year-old man was shot in the buttocks, and a 21-year-old man was shot once in the arm and twice in the leg. All were stabilized at the U of C Medical Center. Another 21-year-old man was shot once in the left arm and was stabilized at Jackson Park Hospital.
The new peace initiative will fight violence with what organizers call “positive loitering” – as well as mentoring, quality-of-life improvements, and mental wellness resources.