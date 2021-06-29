SURFSIDE, Fla. (CBS Chicago/CBS News) — The death toll in the condo building collapse in Surfside, Florida has now risen to 12 – and that figure now includes a couple with Chicago ties.
Christina Beatriz Elvira, 74, and Leon Oliwkowicz, 80, who came to Surfside from Venezuela, were found among the rubble over the weekend. One of their daughters, Leah Fouhal, lives in Chicago, and they were active in Chicago’s Jewish community.READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Last Day Of Humid, Unsettled Weather On Wednesday
Search crews were working around the clock late Tuesday to sift through the wreckage of the Champlain Towers South building – coming from all over Florida and even Israel.READ MORE: Armed Carjackers Strike 3 Times In Broad Daylight From West Loop To Humboldt Park, Despite Surveillance Cameras At Each Site
A total of 149 victims remain unaccounted for.
It’s not yet clear how the building collapsed in the middle of night, though it’s since come to the light that it had structural damage caused by failed waterproofing under the deck. A letter from the condo board’s president to residents in April said repairs would cost millions.MORE NEWS: DuPage County Allocates $15 Million For Small Business Hit Hard By Pandemic, Rush To Apply Is Quick
Prosecutors are working to get a grand jury investigation into the collapse.