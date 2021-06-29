CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago-based United Airlines is adding 3,000 jobs to its Chicago hub in the next five years.
Its buying 200 new 737 Max jets from Chicago-based Boeing and another 70 planes from airbus.READ MORE: New Illinois Law Allows Student Athletes To Cut Money-Making Deals
In addition to more seats, the planes feature better WiFi and larger overhead bins for luggage.
The order means new jobs for pilots, flight attendants, ramp workers, technicians and customer service agents.
And besides United, nearly all airlines, airports and the TSA are looking to staff a variety of positions.READ MORE: Food Truck Festival Returning To Daley Plaza Every Friday Starting July 30
Those jobs include food service workers to customer call staff and gate agents.
Southwest just announced it raised its minimum wage to $15 an hour to attract and keep workers at the lower end of its pay scales.
MORE NEWS: 4-Year-Old Dead After Being Pulled From Retention Pond In Unincorporated Northbrook