CHICAGO (CBS) — Two southwest suburban roads have been shut down due to flooding.
The Illinois Department of Transportation said 135th Street between Harlem and Ridgeland avenues in Palos Heights is closed, as is 143rd Street from Wolf Road to Creek Crossing Drive in Orland Park.
For 135th Street, access is being provided to local traffic to Arrowhead Lake in the Cook County Forest Preserve system from the eastbound direction, and two Spyglass Drive from the westbound direction.
For 143rd Street, access is being provided to local traffic to Compton Court from the westbound direction, and Creek Crossing Drive from the eastbound direction.
IDOT warns drivers not to try to drive through standing water, as cars can be more buoyant than drivers might realize.