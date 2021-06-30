CHICAGO (CBS) — Four teens – two of them just 15 years old – were shot Wednesday night in Little Village.
At 8:18 p.m., the four victims were walking outside on Millard Avenue near Cermak Road when a dark-colored sport-utility vehicle pulled up and someone inside began firing shots before driving off, police said.
A 15-year-old boy was shot in the buttocks and was stabilized at Stroger Hospital of Cook County. Another 15-year-old was shot in the left thigh and was in good condition at the same hospital.
An 18-year-old man was shot once in the right foot and was stabilized at Mount Sinai Hospital. Another 18-year-old man was shot once in the leg and was in serious condition at Stroger.