MILWAUKEE (AP) — Highly touted Milwaukee prospect Aaron Ashby got hammered for seven runs in the first inning of his big league debut.
But Luis Urias homered twice as the Brewers rallied to rout the Chicago Cubs 15-7 for their eighth straight win.
The Brewers swept the three-game series and increased their NL Central lead to six games over Chicago.
The Cubs lost their sixth in a row.
Willy Adames hit a grand slam during an eight-run burst in the fourth inning that put Milwaukee ahead 14-7.
His error at shortstop helped the Cubs break loose at the start against Ashby.
