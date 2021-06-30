DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:Chicago, fireworks

CHICAGO (CBS) — Celebrate the Fourth of July with these fireworks shows around the Chicagoland area.

Antioch
Date: July 4, 2019 @ 9:15 pm
Where: Williams Park
741 Main St

Arlington Heights
Date: July 3
Where: Arlington Park

Aurora
Date: July 2
Where: RiverEdge Park and McCullough Park

Barrington 
Date: July 2 at dusk
Where: Barrington High School, View Throughout Town

Batavia

Date: July 4, 9:30 p.m.
Where: Engstrom Park and Batavia High School

Bartlett
Date: July 2 9:30 p.m.
Where: S. Stearns and S. Bartlett roads

Beecher
Delayed until Labor Day weekend

Bensenville
Date: July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Redmond Recreational Complex

Bolingbrook
Date: July 4
Where: Bolingbrook Golf Club

Buffalo Grove
Date: July 4, Dusk
Where: Mike Rylko Park, Willow Stream Park

Chicago
According to the City of Chicago, fireworks will return for 2021, but details have not yet been released.

Deerfield
Rescheduled for fall

Downers Grove
Date: July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where:  75th Street and Lemont Road

Evanston 
Canceled

Elgin
Date: July 4, 9:15 p.m.
Where:  Festival Park

Waukegan
Date: July 4, 9 p.m.
Where: Waukegan Harbor & Marina

Frankfort 
Date: July 4 9:15 p.m.
Where: Main Park

Glen Ellyn 
Date: July 4
Where: Lake Ellyn

Glencoe 
Moved to Labor Day weekend

Glenview
Date: July 4
Where: Gallery Park

Hawthorn Woods 
Date: July 3
Where: Community Park

Lake Zurich 
Date: July 4 at 9:15 p.m.
Where: Paulus Park

Lemont
Date: July
Where: Centennial Park

Libertyville
Date: July 4
Where: Butler Lake Park

McHenry 
Date: July 11
Where: Petersen Park

Mount Prospect
Date: June 30 and July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Melas Park

Naperville 
Date: July 4
Where: Frontier Park

Oak Park 
Canceled

Orland Park 
Date: July 4
Where: Centennial Park

Oswego
Date: July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Prairie Point Park

Palatine
Canceled

Pingree Grove 
Date: July 10 at dark
Where: Cambridge Lakes Community Center Baseball Complex

Romeoville 
Date: July 3
Where: Lukancic, Volunteer and Discovery parks

Roselle 
Delayed until Labor Day weekend

Skokie 
Canceled

South Holland 
Date: July 5 at 9 p.m.
Where: South Suburban College
15800 State Street

Streamwood 
Canceled

Streator 
Date: July 11
Where: Northpoint Field

Vernon Hills 
Date: July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Big Bear Lake in Century Park

Wauconda 
Date: July 3 at dusk
Where: Bangs Lake

Wheaton
Date: July 3 at dusk
Where: Graf Park

Wilmette
Date: July 3 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Gillson Park

Woodstock 
Date: July 4 at dusk
Where: Emricson Park

Munster, Ind.
Date: July 3 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Centennial Park (Food and beer garden, live music)

Hammond, Ind.
Date: July 4, at 9:30 p.m
Where: Six locations. Residents are encouraged to stay in their neighborhoods to view, but suggested viewing sites include The Pav parking lots, Turner, Columbia, MLK, Edison, Phrommer, and Hessville Parks, and the Purdue Northwest parking lot on the north side of 173rd Street.

Highland, Ind.
Date: July 4
Where: Homestead Park

Crown Point, Ind.
Date: July 4, 9 p.m.
Where: Lake County Fairgrounds

Griffith, Ind.
Date: July 3 at 9:30pm
Where: Griffith Central Park (Live music, July 2/July 3 in evening)

Schererville, Ind.

Date: July 2 (5 p.m. music/food, 10 p.m. fireworks)
Where: Rohrman Park

CBS 2 Chicago Staff