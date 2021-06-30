CHICAGO (CBS) — An internal investigation has been launched in the Chicago Police Department, all surrounding one officer’s caught-on-camera tirade after getting pulled over by fellow officers.

As CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot reported Wednesday, the video documenting the traffic stop was sent to us from several sources inside the Police Department. It has also gone viral on social media, with more than 16,000 views.

We are not identifying the officer because there are many questions about the video – including why fellow would officers want the public to see it.

In the video, officers approach a person in a car, and he says this:

“Get the f**k out of here man! You see me here! I’m a PO. Just like you all! Get the f**k on!”

Police sources said the man in the car who said that is a Chicago Police officer. Several sources also say he has worked as a use-of-force instructor at the Chicago Police Academy.

“I pulled around just like everybody else did,” the man is heard saying in the video. “I stopped!”

We do not know when the traffic stop happened, why, or what occurred before the man was pulled over. During the exchange, an officer has this exchange with the man:

Officer: “You’re a PO?”

Man: “Just like you all! You all tweakin’ bro!”

The man is then asked for his badge.

Officer: “Where’s your, where’s your star?”

Man: M****rf*****g in my pocket! My gun on my hip though, that’s cool?”

Then one officer asks, “Why the hell you acting like that?”

The man responds, “’Cause I’m trying to go somewhere!”

One of the officers tries to ask a question. The man interrupts saying:

“Shut the hell up man! F***ing whiny bro! Get the f**k out of here!”

The officer replies, “Really?” The man says, “Just like that!”

The officer then says: “All right, you know what? Fine. You hear this guy? Let me see your driver’s license.”

His response? “You just saw my f***ing police ID!”

The officer asks, “Where to do you work?”

The man replies, “Don’t worry about it.”

Data we obtained through the Freedom of Information Act shows the officer who was being pulled over on that video worked as part of the CPD’s Community Safety Team from March 4 to at least May 4 of this year.

The team is designed to build trust within a community.

This is not the first time the Community Safety Team has come under fire.

in March, CBS 2 reported Officer James Hunt, who was previously caught on camera bragging about having killed someone on the job, had been assigned to the team

He was removed from the team after CBS 2 notified the department.

Dr. Arthur Lurigio is a professor of psychology and criminal justice at Loyola University Chicago. Lurigio said we don’t know the factors impacting the officer at the time of the stop.

“If you’re not on the clock at the moment, you’re still a police officer,” he said. “He could have been under particular types of pressure and could not afford a moment to being pulled over.”

In response to this story, Chicago Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara said what happened is between the officers and he has no comment.

We have learned the officer in the stop has been on the force for three years.