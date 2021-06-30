DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By Laura Bannon
Filed Under:Chicago Weather, Forecast, Weather

CHICAGO (CBS)– The stormy stretch is about to come to an end.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected Wednesday afternoon and evening. It will be a humid day with temperatures near 83 degrees.

READ MORE: Industrial Fire In Morris Forces Evacuation That Is Expected To Continue Until Wednesday Night

READ MORE: Statue Honoring Ida B. Wells Will Be Unveiled In Bronzeville

A few showers are possible Thursday, and temperatures will be in the upper 70s.

MORE NEWS: Chicago Weather: Last Day Of Humid, Unsettled Weather On Wednesday

Temperatures warm up for the holiday weekend

Laura Bannon