CHICAGO (CBS)– The stormy stretch is about to come to an end.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected Wednesday afternoon and evening. It will be a humid day with temperatures near 83 degrees.
A few showers are possible Thursday, and temperatures will be in the upper 70s.
Temperatures warm up for the holiday weekend