By Mary Kay Kleist

CHICAGO (CBS) — A front was passing through the area Wednesday afternoon, keeping showers and storms around until sunset.

8 p.m. Wednesday: 06.30.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Once we lose the daytime heating, showers collapse. The low for Wednesday night is 67.

Next 12 Hours: 06.30.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

A second front passes on Thursday, opening the door for a less humid Canadian air mass. The high for Thursday is 76.

Next 24 Hours: 06.30.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

A sunny trend is ahead just in time for the holiday weekend! On Friday, look for full sun and a high of 75.

7 Day Forecast: 06.30.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Temperatures will be back to 90 degrees on July 4th.

4th Of July Forecast: 06.30.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

Mary Kay Kleist