CHICAGO (CBS) — A front was passing through the area Wednesday afternoon, keeping showers and storms around until sunset.
Once we lose the daytime heating, showers collapse. The low for Wednesday night is 67.READ MORE: Former Illinois Congressman, U.S. Secretary Of Defense Donald Rumsfeld Dies At 88
A second front passes on Thursday, opening the door for a less humid Canadian air mass. The high for Thursday is 76.READ MORE: Gas Leak Prompts Palos Heights Nursing Home Residents To Be Moved To Another Part Of Facility
A sunny trend is ahead just in time for the holiday weekend! On Friday, look for full sun and a high of 75.MORE NEWS: Working For Chicago: USPS Hiring Carrier Assistants
Temperatures will be back to 90 degrees on July 4th.