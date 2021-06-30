CHICAGO (CBS) — A dead body was found on the Kennedy Expressway at Lake Street Wednesday evening.
Illinois State Police said they found the body at 6:49 p.m. on the southbound Kennedy at Lake Street.
Further details about what happened were not available Wednesday night.
State Police reminded all drivers to remain vigilant and drive responsibly. When approaching an emergency vehicle with lights activated, Illinois Department of Transportation tow trucks, or any vehicle in the roadway with hazard lights on, drivers must move over and slow down if changing lanes is unsafe.