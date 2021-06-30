DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A Palos Heights nursing care facility was evacuated because of a gas leak.

That’s according to the Palos Heights Police Department.

An alert from Palos Park asked for people to avoid the following areas: Route 7/Route 83/80th Avenue.

It is closed for natural gas leak. Nicor is responding to scene.

People are asked to use 111th and 131st for east-west access.

Also, use Harlem and La Grange for north-south access. To get to Palos Community Hospital, go to 123rd Street from the south.

The evacuation is at 11860 Southwest Highway. The facility with that address is ManorCare Health Services.

This is a developing story.

