CHICAGO (CBS)– The Goodman Theatre is reopening Wednesday for the first time since the pandemic.
The first show to take the stage will be "School Girls; Or, The African Mean Girls Play," the performance that was running when the pandemic hit.
A 2021 season overview is available online.
To ensure safety, guests will be required to wear face coverings at all times and in all areas of Goodman Theatre. There will also be enhance cleaning procesdures in place.