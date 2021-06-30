CHICAGO (CBS) — Jonathan Toews of the Chicago Blackhawks today said he missed the last NHL season because of a immune system disorder.

He has remained silent about his condition until now and says he is looking forward to the next season.

In a video statement, the Blackhawks star said he was diagnosed with Chronic Immune Response Syndrome, which caused his immune system to overreact to any form of stress.

“I think there are a lot of things that I piled up and my body fell apart,” Towes said. “I couldn’t quite recover and my immune system was reacting to everything—any kind of stress.”

I wasn’t too vocal about the things I went through this year. I appreciate the understanding and support and wanted to share this message on where I’m at. pic.twitter.com/3qgftKki10 — Jonathan Toews (@JonathanToews) June 30, 2021

“It’s been a long time. Honestly, I haven’t taken this much time off the ice, probably ever,” Toews said. “It’s definitely nice to be back in Chicago.”

The video shows Towes skating at the Blackhawks practice facility and participating in drills.

“I am excited to get back to the ice,” he said.

The 32-year-old Toews announced prior to the start of training camp in January that he was experiencing symptoms that left him feeling “drained and lethargic.”

There has been no word from Toews or the team on the cause and there is no timetable for his return. The veteran center had asked for privacy while he focuses on his health.

Toews helped lead the Blackhawks to three Stanley Cup championships from 2010 to 2015. He had 18 goals and 42 assists in 70 games last season and was one of the team’s best defensive forwards and face-off options.