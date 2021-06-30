CHICAGO (CBS) — If you’re heading to Ravinia to catch a show this summer, Metra will get you there for free.
Metra is teaming up with the Ravinia Festival in Highland Park to offer concertgoers free rides on the Union Pacific North Line.
Riders just need to show the conductor their concert ticket or e-ticket and it will double as their train ticket.
The summer concert series at Ravinia kicks off on Thursday with Brahms piano selections by Garrick Ohlsson.
Some headliners for this season include Gladys Knight, Lake Street Dive, Willie Nelson, Train, John Legend, Counting Crows, Marie Osmond, the Roots, and Lauryn Hill.
The full summer concert series lineup is available on the Ravinia Festival website.