MORRIS, Ill. (CBS) — Thousands of people in far southwest suburban Morris are being told to stay away from their homes for a second day.

The evacuation order has been extended to Thursday at 9 p.m. Residents originally thought they could head home Wednesday night.

Dangerous smoke still pours from a building packed with lithium batteries.

CBS 2’s Tara Molina spoke to the owner of that business.

He said he just bought the building and has been storing batteries there, but there have been building issues. Leaks.

The owner said he thinks they could have caused this fire.

We know, from the fire department and how they’ve had to fight this fire, that lithium explodes when in contact with water.

Black smoke billowing out of the Superior Battery building.

Hanging in the air, it remains the main concern in Morris right now.

The EPA continues to test and monitor the air quality around Morris to decide whether people forced to evacuate because of this possible health hazard, can come back home.

The fire continues to burn more than 24 hours since it started because they can’t fight it in a conventional way.

There are 80-100 tons of batteries in the building, many lithium ion batteries that were being stored there.

And because lithium explodes when it comes in contact with water, they can’t use water to fight the flames, smothering them instead.

So how did this start?

And who was making sure those batteries were stored properly before it happened?

CBS 2 put out requests out to city, state and federal agencies to try to get those questions answered.

In the meantime…

“We’ve gotten nothing from this company.”

That’s what the Morris Fire Chief Tracey Steffes said Wednesday morning.

With the police chief stepping in Wednesday afternoon.

“We are not doing any additional mandatory evacuations,” said Morris Police Chief Alicia Steffes.

As they continue to work to put the fire out and get people back home safely, they’re asking people only call police in the case of an emergency.

And for those outside of the evacuation area, but concerned.

“People need to take some responsibility on this themselves. If they are uncomfortable or unsure and want to be safe. If they feel they are having some kind of symptoms, they need to make their own decision and be responsible and leave.”

The owner of the building said that he feels hopeless about what happened and never meant to harm this community.

The director of EPA in Illinois said their emergency response team has been here since Tuesday, watching air quality closely and providing information back to commander and chief.

The mayor of Morris says first and foremost is safety of residents, hence the evacuation extension.

There’s another battery company with a large public presence. They confirmed, via email, they are not associated with this company and the fire in any way.

Jason Shanks, Vice President of Sales and Marketing of Superior Battery Manufacturing Company, Inc. sent this statement:

We are in no way affiliated with the company in Chicago. We have only one location in Russell Springs, KY.

We were unaware that someone was using a similar name to ours for their business.

Superior Battery Mfg. Co., Inc. in Russell Springs, KY is a manufacturer of flooded lead-acid batteries only, and does not manufacture Lithium batteries.