CHICAGO (CBS) — In a fitting tribute, a street was named Wednesday in honor of a man who spent 25 years keeping Chicago’s streets clean and clear before he died tragically.
Yulelander Seals was killed by a salt truck in February.
On Wednesday, 53rd Street near Wentworth Avenue Was given the honorary name "Yulelander 'Yolo 150' Seals Way" in his honor.
Seals’ supervisor at the Department of Streets and Sanitation, Cole Stallard, said Seals was a great guy and a great family man.
"He was beloved by all his coworkers," Stallard said. "You aren't going to find anybody, when you talk about Yo, that's not going to smile. His smile was contagious.
Stallard said if we all lived like Yo, we’d be all right.