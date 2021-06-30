CHICAGO (CBS) — If you’re like a lot of people, you still have airline credits from canceled trips during the COVID-19 pandemic that may soon expire.
Now, U.S. Rep. Jesus "Chuy" Garcia (D-Illinois) and a group of Democratic lawmakers are asking the U.S. Department of Transportation to intervene.
Right now, airlines are only required to issue refunds when they cancel flights. When passengers cancel reservations, airlines are allowed to issue refunds or credits that can expire.
The Department of Transportation has authority to prohibit “unfair or deceptive” practices, which is the guideline into which lawmakers are asking officials to look.
On Wednesday, Rep. Garcia and other lawmakers sent a letter asking the Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to force airlines either to issue cash refunds or to expand pandemic-related flight credits indefinitely.
Earlier this year, American and Chicago-based United airlines reported a combined $5.7 billion in outstanding credits.