CHICAGO (CBS) — Celebrate the Fourth of July with these fireworks shows around the Chicagoland area.
Antioch
Date: July 4, 2019 @ 9:15 pm
Where: Williams Park
741 Main St
Arlington Heights
Date: July 3
Where: Arlington Park
Aurora
Date: July 2
Where: RiverEdge Park and McCullough Park
Barrington
Date: July 2 at dusk
Where: Barrington High School, View Throughout Town
Batavia
Date: July 4, 9:30 p.m.
Where: Engstrom Park and Batavia High School
Bartlett
Date: July 2 9:30 p.m.
Where: S. Stearns and S. Bartlett roads
Beecher
Delayed until Labor Day weekend
Bensenville
Date: July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Redmond Recreational Complex
Bolingbrook
Date: July 4
Where: Bolingbrook Golf Club
Buffalo Grove
Date: July 4, Dusk
Where: Mike Rylko Park, Willow Stream Park
Chicago
According to the City of Chicago, fireworks will return for 2021, but details have not yet been released.
Deerfield
Rescheduled for fall
Downers Grove
Date: July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: 75th Street and Lemont Road
Evanston
Canceled
Elgin
Date: July 4, 9:15 p.m.
Where: Festival Park
Waukegan
Date: July 4, 9 p.m.
Where: Waukegan Harbor & Marina
Frankfort
Date: July 4 9:15 p.m.
Where: Main Park
Glen Ellyn
Date: July 4
Where: Lake Ellyn
Glencoe
Moved to Labor Day weekend
Glenview
Date: July 4
Where: Gallery Park
Hawthorn Woods
Date: July 3
Where: Community Park
Lake Zurich
Date: July 4 at 9:15 p.m.
Where: Paulus Park
Lemont
Date: July 3, 8 p.m.
Where: Centennial Park
Libertyville
Date: July 4
Where: Butler Lake Park
McHenry
Date: July 11
Where: Petersen Park
Mount Prospect
Date: June 30 and July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Melas Park
Naperville
Date: July 4
Where: Frontier Park
Oak Park
Canceled
Orland Park
Date: July 4
Where: Centennial Park
Oswego
Date: July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Prairie Point Park
Palatine
Canceled
Pingree Grove
Date: July 10 at dark
Where: Cambridge Lakes Community Center Baseball Complex
Romeoville
Date: July 3
Where: Lukancic, Volunteer and Discovery parks
Roselle
Delayed until Labor Day weekend
Skokie
Canceled
South Holland
Date: July 5 at 9 p.m.
Where: South Suburban College
15800 State Street
Streamwood
Canceled
Streator
Date: July 11
Where: Northpoint Field
Vernon Hills
Date: July 4 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Big Bear Lake in Century Park
Warrenville
Date: July 3 at Dusk
Where: Cerny Park
Wauconda
Date: July 3 at dusk
Where: Bangs Lake
Wheaton
Date: July 3 at dusk
Where: Graf Park
Wilmette
Date: July 3 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Gillson Park
Woodstock
Date: July 4 at dusk
Where: Emricson Park
Munster, Ind.
Date: July 3 at 9:30 p.m.
Where: Centennial Park (Food and beer garden, live music)
Hammond, Ind.
Date: July 4, at 9:30 p.m
Where: Six locations. Residents are encouraged to stay in their neighborhoods to view, but suggested viewing sites include The Pav parking lots, Turner, Columbia, MLK, Edison, Phrommer, and Hessville Parks, and the Purdue Northwest parking lot on the north side of 173rd Street.
Highland, Ind.
Date: July 4
Where: Homestead Park
Crown Point, Ind.
Date: July 4, 9 p.m.
Where: Lake County Fairgrounds
Griffith, Ind.
Date: July 3 at 9:30pm
Where: Griffith Central Park (Live music, July 2/July 3 in evening)
Schererville, Ind.MORE NEWS: Over 20,000 Unemployment Claims Filed In Illinois Last Week Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Date: July 2 (5 p.m. music/food, 10 p.m. fireworks)
Where: Rohrman Park