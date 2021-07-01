DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (CBS) — A global computer chip shortage is forcing Chicago’s Ford Assembly Plant to remain idle until August.

The Torrence Avenue plant at 126th Street has already been closed for most of the spring. Ford said the plant will be down for four weeks starting Monday and will run only two shifts the first week of august.

The plant produces the Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator, and employs about 5,800 people.

Meanwhile amid the chip shortage, workers at the Chrysler Plant in Belvidere northwest of Chicago learned the company plans to lay off 1,643 people beginning July 23.

