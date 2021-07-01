DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By Robb Ellis
CHICAGO (CBS) — It will be quiet and dry for the next few days.

It will also be cool through Friday, but then a big warm up is on the way.

Some moderate waves of 4 to 8 feet are expected on the lake Thursday evening and Friday. But winds will lighten through the weekend and conditions will improve.

High Temperatures: 07.01.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

On Thursday night, it will be mostly clear with a low of 59.

On Friday, it will be mostly sunny with a high of 75.

7 Day Forecast: 07.01.21

(Credit: CBS 2)

There will be no rain through early next week. Temperatures will climb to the 90s by July 4th.