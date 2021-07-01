CHICAGO (CBS) — It will be quiet and dry for the next few days.
It will also be cool through Friday, but then a big warm up is on the way.READ MORE: Child Tax Credit: Three IRS Tools To Help You Get What You're Owed
Some moderate waves of 4 to 8 feet are expected on the lake Thursday evening and Friday. But winds will lighten through the weekend and conditions will improve.READ MORE: Police Arrest 17-Year-Old In Connection With Carjacking On 103rd Street Last Month
On Thursday night, it will be mostly clear with a low of 59.
On Friday, it will be mostly sunny with a high of 75.MORE NEWS: Joliet Man Arrested For Stealing Ambulance
There will be no rain through early next week. Temperatures will climb to the 90s by July 4th.