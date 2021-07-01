CHICAGO (CBS) — June was active in terms of rain for the Chicagoland area, and, while the rain was welcome, it did not reach areas that needed it the most.
O'Hare International Airport picked up 6.78 inches of rain for the month of June. That puts us 2.68 inches above normal for the month.
For areas north, the rain in the last week wasn’t so generous. The heaviest rain in the last week fell just south of the Extreme Drought areas in Lake and McHenry counties.
Big rains over the last week missed the areas that need it most. Extreme drought continues for portions of Lake and McHenry counties in Illinois. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/ubyiPmMLnD
— Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) July 1, 2021READ MORE: Chicago Weather: Sunny Skies Return With Mild Temperatures
For the month of June, Waukegan Airport reported 3.69 inches of rain, which is 0.69 inches below normal. This is about half of what was reported at O’Hare airport for the month of June.
Since the beginning of the year, Waukegan Airport has reported 8.35 inches of rain. Which puts them behind 8.94 inches for the year. For comparison, O’Hare has reported 13.73 inches, which is still behind 5 inches for what is normal for the year.

Our weather pattern is taking a hotter turn for the next several days, leading us into the holiday weekend. Although the longer-range models have us favored for above average precipitation for the month of July.