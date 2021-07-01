CHICAGO (CBS) — A violent start to a new month just before the holiday weekend.

Three people, including an eight-year-old girl have been shot in Chicago’s Roseland neighborhood.

It comes as Chicago police release June’s numbers on crime in the city.

CBS 2’s Mugo Odigwe has the story.

Looking at the numbers, murders and shootings are down 13% in June month when compared to the same month last year.

But it’s up from both 2019 and 2018.

There were 363 shootings last month.

June of 2020 had 416.

June of 2019 had 242.

Fifty percent fewer than this year.

In 2018, it was 42% below this year’s total with 255.

It’s same story when it comes to murders. There were 78 murders last month.

That’s a 20% drop from the 98 in June of 2020, but up significantly.

A 56% increase from 2019 where there were 50. And a 37% percent from the 57 in 2018.

Now in July, the city rang in the new month with a deadly shooting.

It happened in the early morning hours in Roseland. A red SUV had both windows of the driver’s side shot out.

The house it’s parked in front of, on 113th and Wentworth, has several bullet holes around the front door and window of the first floor

According to CPD, just before 1:15 Thursday morning, two women were sitting outside on the porch.

Someone in a white Nissan stepped out and fired multiple shots before returning to their car and driving away.

One of the victims, a 40-year-old woman, was hit in her torso and she later died at Christ Hospital.

The other woman had a graze wound on her torso. She’s in good condition.

Inside the house was an eight-year-old girl. Police said one of the shots got in and struck her in her arm.

She’s also in good condition.

Meanwhile police are searching for the shooter. It happened days before Fourth of July weekend, which is known to be violent.