CHICAGO (CBS) — A driver suffered life-threatening injuries upon crashing into a commercial vehicle on the shoulder of the Edens Expressway at Cicero Avenue late Thursday.
Illinois State Police said a car struck the rear end of the unspecified commercial vehicle, which was parked on the right shoulder.
The driver, who was alone in the car, was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
As of early Thursday evening, the middle and right lanes were shut down near the scene, while the left lane remained open.
Drivers are asked to find an alternate route, and are reminded to slow down and to move over for emergency vehicles in the area.