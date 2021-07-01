DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:51st Street, Green Line, shooting, Stray bullet, Washington Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was struck by a stray bullet and critically injured late Thursday on a Green Line train in the Washington Park neighborhood.

At 6 p.m., the 22-year-old man was on sitting on the Chicago Transit Authority Green Line train at the 51st Street stop when he was struck in the back of the neck by a bullet, police said.

The bullet was a stray bullet and the man was not the intended target, police said.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Area Two detectives were investigating Thursday evening.

