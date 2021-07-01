CHICAGO (CBS)– A man died after being shot on I-57 near Halsted Street.
Illinois State Police responded to a call about a crash in the southbound lanes and found the gunshot victim.READ MORE: Caught On Camera: Chicago Police Officer Goes On Profanity-Laden Tirade While Being Pulled Over By Other Officers
All lanes have reopened.READ MORE: A Celebration Or 'Night Of The Purge?' Neighbors Divided Over Fireworks Show At Winnemac Park In Lincoln Square
Police are investigating.MORE NEWS: Over 20,000 Unemployment Claims Filed In Illinois Last Week Amid COVID-19 Pandemic