DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:expressway shooting, I-57, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS)– A man died after being shot on I-57 near Halsted Street.

Illinois State Police responded to a call about a crash in the southbound lanes and found the gunshot victim.

READ MORE: Caught On Camera: Chicago Police Officer Goes On Profanity-Laden Tirade While Being Pulled Over By Other Officers

All lanes have reopened.

READ MORE: A Celebration Or 'Night Of The Purge?' Neighbors Divided Over Fireworks Show At Winnemac Park In Lincoln Square

Police are investigating.

MORE NEWS: Over 20,000 Unemployment Claims Filed In Illinois Last Week Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

 

CBS 2 Chicago Staff