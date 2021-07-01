CHICAGO (CBS) – A Joliet man is in police custody after he stole an ambulance early this morning.
Joliet Police say they were called to Amita St. Joseph Medical center around 12:46 a.m. after someone stole a Wilmington Fire Department ambulance from the parking bay.
On their way to Amita, officers saw the stolen ambulance going westbound on West Jefferson Street and Barney Drive.
The officers tried to pull the ambulance over, but the driver, 58-year-old Henry McCall, refused to stop and a chase started.
McCall then crashed into another car near West Jefferson Street and Northeast Frontage Road that was heading west, lost control of the ambulance, and rolled over a guardrail on the north side of the roadway into a ditch near Interstate 55.
After crashing, McCall left the ambulance and tried to run away, but Joliet Police quickly arrested him.
McCall and the driver of the car he hit were taken to Amita St. Joseph Medical Center with minor injuries.
McCall is charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, aggravated fleeing and eluding, obstructing a peace officer, and driving with a suspended license.