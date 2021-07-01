CHICAGO (CBS) — Police on Thursday were asking for help from the public in finding a woman who has gone missing from the Englewood community and has problems with her memory.
Barbara Jimmerson, 61, is missing from the 7300 block of South Peoria Street, police said. She was last seen at 9:30 a.m. Thursday.READ MORE: Boy, 17, Charged In May Carjacking In Uptown
Jimmerson suffers from seizures and has difficulty with her memory, and may be in need of medical attention, police said.READ MORE: 'Something Was Not Right': Chicago Area Teen Warns Of Job Scam Seeking Personal Information
Jimmerson is Black, standing 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 120 pounds, with brown eyes, gray and black hair, and a dark complexion. She was last seen wearing a brown hooded jacket, blue jeans, and black shoes.MORE NEWS: Ald. Carrie Austin Indicted On Bribery Charges, Accused Along With Chief Of Staff Of Getting Home Improvements, Other Perks From Developer
Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.