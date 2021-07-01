CHICAGO (CBS)– A hit-and-run led to a shootout in the South Shore neighborhood early Thursday morning.
According to police, around 2:30 a.m., someone driving a silver Ford Escape hit a 23-year-old man's car and sped off.
The 23-year-old driver then chased after him to 71st Street and Yates where the suspect pulled out a gun and started shooting.
The 23-year-old, suffered a graze wound to his leg, and shot back. He does have a Concealed Carry permit.
The suspect ran off.
Police are investigating.