CHICAGO (AP) — Zack Collins hit a tiebreaking homer in the sixth inning and the Chicago White Sox scored at least seven runs for the fourth straight game, completing a three-game sweep of the Minnesota Twins 8-5.
Chicago got four runs off Minnesota's bullpen after the Twins erased a 3-0 deficit.
The AL Central-leading White Sox won their fourth straight after losing seven of nine.
Collins broke a 4-4 tie when he hit a fastball from Jorge Alcala into the left-center field bleachers.
Jose Abreu drove in another run in the sixth, and Danny Mednick and Collins drove in two more in the seventh.
The #WhiteSox swept Minnesota in back-to-back home series for the first time since 5/24-25/94 (two games) and 5/8-10/95 (three games). #ChangetheGame pic.twitter.com/dQpo3nWgd1
