By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
CHICAGO (AP) — Zack Collins hit a tiebreaking homer in the sixth inning and the Chicago White Sox scored at least seven runs for the fourth straight game, completing a three-game sweep of the Minnesota Twins 8-5.

Chicago got four runs off Minnesota’s bullpen after the Twins erased a 3-0 deficit.

The AL Central-leading White Sox won their fourth straight after losing seven of nine.

Collins broke a 4-4 tie when he hit a fastball from Jorge Alcala into the left-center field bleachers.

Jose Abreu drove in another run in the sixth, and Danny Mednick and Collins drove in two more in the seventh.

