CHICAGO (CBS) — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in a carjacking in Uptown in May.
Police said the boy was arrested by police Thursday in the 5300 block of South Michigan Avenue in the Washington Park neighborhood.
He was identified as one of the assailants who took a 2015 Honda Civic from a 41-year-old victim at gunpoint in the 1300 block of West Argyle Street on May 19.
Another 17-year-old boy was arrested in the same carjacking last month.
The boy arrested Thursday is due in Juvenile Court Friday.