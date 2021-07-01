DOWNLOAD OUR APPDon't Miss CBS Chicago's Award-Winning News Content And Investigations; Click To Get The App Now!
CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
Filed Under:17-Year-Old Boy, Argyle Street, carjacking, Uptown

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested and charged in a carjacking in Uptown in May.

Police said the boy was arrested by police Thursday in the 5300 block of South Michigan Avenue in the Washington Park neighborhood.

READ MORE: Man Struck, Critically Injured By Stray Bullet While Sitting On Green Line Train At 51st Street

He was identified as one of the assailants who took a 2015 Honda Civic from a 41-year-old victim at gunpoint in the 1300 block of West Argyle Street on May 19.

READ MORE: Suburban Grandmother Says Package She Ships Overseas Are Taking A Month Just Get Out Of Chicago Area USPS Facilities

Another 17-year-old boy was arrested in the same carjacking last month.

MORE NEWS: 9-Year-Old Girl Critically Wounded, Man Also Struck In Shooting At 79th And Maryland

The boy arrested Thursday is due in Juvenile Court Friday.

CBS 2 Chicago Staff