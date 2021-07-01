CHICAGO (CBS) — A young girl was shot in the head and critically injured Thursday afternoon on the cusp of the Grand Crossing and Chatham communities.
At 2:45 p.m., a 9-year-old girl and a 61-year-old man were approached by an unknown vehicle at 79th Street and Maryland Avenue, and someone inside shot them both, police said.
The girl was struck in the head and was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in critical condition.
The man was shot in the foot and was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition.
No one was in custody Thursday afternoon. Area Two detectives were investigating.