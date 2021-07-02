CHICAGO (CBS) — One person is dead of multiple gunshots and a second wounded after somebody approached their car and opened fire in the Lawndale neighborhood.
The shooting happened in the 3900 block of West 16th Street around 6:30 p.m. The dead man, 20, was shot five times and died at Mt. Sinai hospital. The second man, also 20, was shot in the leg and is in stable condition at Stroger.
The two victims were in their car traveling westbound on 16th Street when they stopped at a red light. The suspect then walked up to the car and began shooting.
The victims in the vehicle who were shot fled the scene after the shooting. The vehicle struck a building shortly after, and a 65 year old male who was sitting on the stairs of that location was struck by the vehicle. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in stable condition with a broken leg.
There is no one in custody.