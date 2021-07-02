ELKINS PARK, Pa. (CBS) — Bill Cosby has big plans as a free man. Cosby’s spokesperson says he wants to get back into entertainment. But first, he has a lot of catching up to do with loved ones.

Cosby left his Elkins Park home Thursday afternoon, slowly walking out with his spokesperson by his side and headed to see some friends before later traveling out of state to see his wife, Camille Cosby. “She wants to spend time with her husband and she said, ‘I don’t want anybody around. I want him all to myself,'” spokesperson Andrew Wyatt said.

It will be the first time the couple sees each other in three years since she never visited his prison. “Look, they’ve been married 57 years. His birthday is July 12. He would be 84 years old. She said this is the greatest birthday gift,” Wyatt said.

We also learned what prison life was like for Cosby at SCI Phoenix in Montgomery County.

“Although this was an unwanted three-year vacation for Mr. Cosby, it was one of the best vacations because he got to reach so many Black men that he said to me, ‘Look, don’t tell my wife, but I’m glad that I’m here because it saved me and I was trying to reach at call-outs, at churches, at arenas, I had a captive audience and we all got to see our dirty laundry together and we got to talk about it,” Wyatt said.

What did he learn in prison? “Discipline and the mental fortitude he always had. He knew he had it,” according to Wyatt.

Wyatt answered questions outside the comedian’s Elkins Park home Thursday, saying Cosby is ready to get back to work and entertain. “Soon he will be out, promoters are calling, so many people are calling. We have producers who call and say you need to do a TV show about this. He’s just excited that the world is welcoming him back,” Wyatt said.

Wyatt also said Cosby, now 83 years old, is healthy. When he went into prison more than two years ago he was about 220 pounds and is now down to under 180.

“He’s in great shape, he got on the scale last night and again this morning and he weighs 173 pounds he went in at 215 but when he went in he gave up bread, desserts, a lot of food to stay healthy,” Wyatt said.

Cosby doesn’t appear worried about the dozens of women with sexual assault allegations against him as he now plans to get back on stage. While the state Supreme Court opinion is final on this case, he could face new charges if other victims come forward.

“I think the world wants to see him. They want to see the iconic Bill Cosby,” Wyatt said.

Cosby’s spokesperson also says Cosby’s mission in life will be to fight for those unjustly incarcerated.