CHICAGO (CBS) — One day after three children hit by gunfire, Chicago aldermen spent hours grilling CPD Superintendent David Brown about crime and how he plans to tackle it.

CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov has more from City Hall.

Aldermen have been questioning Superintendent Brown for more than five hours.

It’s a last minute hearing called by a group of aldermen concerned about crime, the upcoming holiday weekend and the superintendent’s lack of accessibility.

“You’ve been playing fast and loose with the stats for some time.”

Ald. Ray Lopez (15th) was one of the first to direct sometimes heated questions at Chicago Police Department Superintendent David Brown.

Lopez officially requested the special City Council meeting Wednesday after he and 24 other aldermen sent a letter to public safety committee chairman Chris Taliaferro with an ultimatum:

Call a committee meeting or they’d call the entire City Council, along with Brown, to council chambers.

“I have to take exception to equating taking guns off the streets with violent crimes,” said 21st Ward Alderman Howard Brookins.

Each aldermen had 10 minutes to ask questions. They ranged from police allocation to officer mental health to city crime stats.

“Since you’ve became superintendent, there have been 4,000 shootings in Chicago. What percentage of those shootings ended up in arrests,” asked 4th Ward Alderman Sophia King.

Brown said “I’ll get that information to you.”

Many who signed the letter feel Brown hasn’t been as accessible as past police superintendents.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot refuted that claim. And Alderman George Cardenas (12th) blasted some of his fellow aldermen for not doing enough themselves.

“I would see it as disrespect the way you’re being talked to,” Cardenas said.

Several aldermen made it clear they support the police, and even asked the superintendent what he needed from them.

Superintendent Brown asked they just acknowledge the hard work of his officers.