CHICAGO (CBS) – A 1-month-old baby girl was among seven people wounded in a mass shooting Thursday night in Englewood.

The shooting happened at 66th and Halsted Streets at 8:13 p.m.

As CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra reported, family said the baby was with her father when she was struck by the bullet.

Police said three men got out of a black Jeep Cherokee and began spraying bullets in several directions. Afterward, they got back into the Jeep Cherokee and headed east on 66th Street.

Following the shooting, police taped off multiple streets surrounding a liquor store near the scene. Neighbors – including one who lives five blocks away – they heard dozens and dozens of rounds.

Family said the baby girl was rushed first to St. Bernard Hospital, but then transferred to the University of Chicago’s Comer Children’s Hospital. She was in critical condition, police said.

The baby’s uncle was stunned that a newborn was the latest victim of gun violence.

“It’s painful, it’s hurting – because we try every day to keep up – man, try to keep down the gun violence in the Englewood community,’ said Charles McKenzie. “I just got a phone call that some shots rang off in the community where I be at serving and protecting, and I flew over here as soon as I can, and I find out it was my sister’s baby.”

In addition, a 32-year-old man suffered a graze wound to the hip, a 23-year-old and a 46-year-old man were each shot in the right leg, a 15-year-old boy was shot once in the left arm, a 30-year-old man was shot in the right arm, and a 36-year-old man was shot in the right buttocks. All these six victims were in good condition and were taken to St. Bernard Hospital, Stroger Hospital of Cook County, and the University of Chicago Medical Center – except the 32-year-old man, who declined to go to the hospital.

Neighbors are calling the shooting a scary start to the holiday weekend.

The infant was the second child shot within a matter of hours on Thursday. Earlier, a 9-year-old girl was shot and critically wounded at 79th Street and Maryland Avenue.