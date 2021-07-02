CHICAGO (CBS)– People enjoying breakfast Friday morning at a Little Village restaurant got a visit from Governor JB Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot as they celebrated it’s success during the pandemic.
Staff at La Catedral Cafe and Restaurant were busy serving customers as the mayor, governor and other leaders arrived.
The restaurant survived the pandemic with the help of small business programs like the Paycheck Protection Program and the Restaurant Revitalization Fund.
The owner of La Catedral Cafee also thanked the community for ordering and keeping them going during the pandemic.
The restaurant is doing so well now, the owner just announced plans to expand.