CHICAGO (CBS) — Business is thriving for one Little Village restaurant.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Governor JB Priztker showed up at La Catedral during the breakfast rush.
It's their example of how the Paycheck Protection Program and small business loans helped keep places like this alive.
“La Catedral through these relief programs was able to remain open throughout the pandemic,” said Ambrocio Gonzalez, owner of La Catedral. “We were able to retain all our employees.”
Thanks also went to regulars who ordered endless takeout while the restaurant's doors were closed.