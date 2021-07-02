CHICAGO (CBS) — On this Fourth of July weekend, 172 people became official U.S. citizens in Chicago.
CBS 2's Marissa Parra reports from the iconic location where they took their oath.
They became citizens, and they made history at the same time, becoming the first group to take the official oath of allegiance at Wrigley Field.
“We met outside here so the location is perfect. It’s been 22 years and counting so it’s great!!! I’m finally here,” said Cheryl Zan. She is one of the 172 new citizens from 45 different countries who have dreamed of this day.
"I'm really excited, it's right before July 4th, so it's particularly meaningful for me," said Octavia Xu.
“That is a special significance of today’s ceremony, and I just thank God,” said Salil Ray.
Thousands of immigrants go through this process every year in Illinois. U.S. District Judge John Lee gave the group the same oath he once took himself after he arrived from Korea.
"My mom brought me from Mexico when I was undocumented," said Karina Padillo. "So this is something big for me right now."
“I’m very happy because my first language is Spanish,” said Luis Rogel. “I had to be in school for a year to get my citizenship and I’m just very happy because I achieved that.”