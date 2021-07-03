CHICAGO (CBS) — Fireworks will sparkle in the sky over Lake Michigan Saturday night, according to an announcement made as aldermen and Chicago Police Supt. David Brown had a safety meeting ahead of the potentially violent weekend.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced the fireworks on Friday, saying it is an excellent way to kick off the summer everyone has been waiting for, but there are concerns among city leaders about crime Saturday and Sunday, which is traditionally the most violent weekend of the year.
That is what took center stage at City Hall Friday. The special council meeting was called by 25 aldermen concerned about violent crime, policing plans and what some say is Brown’s inaccessibility.
As aldermen grilled Chicago Police Supt. David Brown for almost six hours Friday. Brown argued the hearing was taking his attention away from fighting crime.
“The most violent weekend of the year and the tip of the spear, these leaders and myself are here, but our time is impacting public safety, costing lives,” he said.
Several aldermen did voice support for Brown and his department, and Lightfoot refutes claims he has been inaccessible and said this meeting was poorly timed considering the holiday weekend.
Saturday’s fireworks will start at 9:30 p.m.