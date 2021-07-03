CHICAGO (CBS) — To mark the Fourth of July weekend, surprise fireworks along Chicago’s lakefront are set to start Saturday night. Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced the show Friday night.
Unlike normal fireworks at Navy Pier, this year sparks will fly higher in the sky, visible to more people from as far north as Grand Avenue and south to 55th Street.READ MORE: State Rep. LaShawn Ford Says Former Convicts Want To Help Calm Violence
Lightfoot made the surprise announcement after originally saying no fireworks would happen, but she said due to the hard work during the pandemic and turning the curve.
“It is definitely a lot busier than what I thought it was going to be, especially for the situation, but I love it. There’s music everywhere. There’s grills over here and sandwiches over here,” said Chicago resident Stephanie Baez.READ MORE: Chicago Groups Host Special Fourth Of July Events For Peaceful Fun
City officials encourage people to take public transit if planning to come out for the show. The CTA has extra buses in the fleet. The fireworks start at 9:30 p.m.
There are plenty more Fourth of July holiday festivities as well. Visitors can celebrate with a series of live bands and dance performances throughout the day Saturday and Sunday.MORE NEWS: Jewel Evacuated In Morgan Park Due To Refrigerant Leak
Navy Pier officials said due to COVID-19 it was too late to plan the usual large scale fireworks show, but it should return next year.