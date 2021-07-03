CHICAGO (CBS) — We’ll be turning up the heat and humidity this holiday weekend in the Chicago area.
READ MORE: 4 Injured, 2 Critically, In Dan Ryan Crash
Expect plenty of sunshine Saturday and Sunday, but increasing humidity will make it feel muggier. Heat index values by Sunday will be at least in the middle 90s.
READ MORE: Woman, Dog Struck By Jeep Lucky To Be Alive; 'Seeing The Video, I Can't Believe I'm Still Here'
The next decent chance of rain does not come until Monday night into Tuesday when scattered showers and storms are possible.
Scattered showers and storms are also a possibility for Wednesday. Temperatures will cool by Wednesday with highs back into the 70s.MORE NEWS: Two Shot, One Fatally, While Sitting In Their Car On 16th Street
Forecast:
Saturday: Sunny skies, a bit breezy. Highs in the upper 80s
Saturday night: Clear skies. Low near 70
Extended: Dry through Monday, but scattered showers and storms possible Monday night into Tuesday and Wednesday. Cooling off by Wednesday with highs back in the 70s